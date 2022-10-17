Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given New €14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.26.

DB opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,183,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 890,018 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

