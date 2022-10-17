Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price to $209.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.54.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.9 %

HON stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.33. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

