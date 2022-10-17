Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Target Price to €29.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($28.57) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($36.73) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.94.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

