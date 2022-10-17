Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

DBD opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

