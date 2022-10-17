Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Critical Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Digerati Technologies and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digerati Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $0.15, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.56 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -1.23 Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.80 $290,000.00 $0.15 4.73

Digihost Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Digerati Technologies. Digerati Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17% Digihost Technology 18.86% 8.17% 7.01%

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Digerati Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Rating)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.