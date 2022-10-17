Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $13.04 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

