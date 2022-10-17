Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.
APPS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ APPS opened at $13.04 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.