Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.93 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.93 billion and $172.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00265319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

