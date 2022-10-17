Dogecoin (DOGE) Achieves Market Cap of $7.93 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.93 billion and approximately $172.15 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00265319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001528 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.