Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

NYSE:DG opened at $236.60 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.