Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.77. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

