Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.