Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
DCT stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $37.40.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after buying an additional 140,065 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
