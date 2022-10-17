Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $32.59 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

