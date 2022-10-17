Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT opened at $32.59 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after buying an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after buying an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

