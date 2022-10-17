Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $49.06 million and $28,652.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018601 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000176 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,930,780,519 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.