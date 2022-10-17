Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

