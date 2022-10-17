Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ESBA opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
About Empire State Realty OP
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.