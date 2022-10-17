Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Lowered to C$35.75

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$40.50 to C$35.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EDVMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

About Endeavour Mining

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

