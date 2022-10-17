Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Entegris stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. Entegris has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $101.54.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

