Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.