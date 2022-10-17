Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Envista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of NVST opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Envista has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. Analysts expect that Envista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Envista by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 74,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 464,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Envista by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Envista by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

