Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) PT Lowered to €9.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a sell rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.71.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

