Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.71. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 372.04% and a negative return on equity of 185.09%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.