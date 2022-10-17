Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

