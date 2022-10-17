Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 21,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $99.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $413.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.