Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,212.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $546,672.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,212.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $908,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.