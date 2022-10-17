Financial Comparison: Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) versus Its Competitors

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) is one of 222 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vivos Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos Therapeutics $16.89 million -$20.29 million -0.65 Vivos Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $81.16 million -2.69

Analyst Ratings

Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vivos Therapeutics. Vivos Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivos Therapeutics Competitors 745 3210 7386 169 2.61

Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 628.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Vivos Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivos Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos Therapeutics -132.59% -77.69% -59.58% Vivos Therapeutics Competitors -1,512.56% -113.28% -23.80%

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. Vivos Therapeutics also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. The company markets and sells its Vivos System to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

