First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $112.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $110.79 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.



