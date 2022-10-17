FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.91.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $167.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $163.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 546.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,421 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

