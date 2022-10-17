FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

FOX stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. FOX has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 52.6% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amundi increased its holdings in FOX by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 956,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 399,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 695.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 238,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 208,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

