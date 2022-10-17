FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.83.
FOX Stock Performance
Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. FOX has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FOX by 16.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in FOX by 4.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in FOX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 463,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FOX (FOXA)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.