Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 750 ($9.06) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $908.33.

Fresnillo Stock Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $7.94 on Friday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

