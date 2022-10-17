Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $759,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $276.43 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.58. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

