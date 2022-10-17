Fulton Financial (FULT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Fulton Financial to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $304,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

