FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $80.12 million and $975,132.00 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

