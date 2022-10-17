G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Given New C$1.55 Price Target at National Bank Financial

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

G Mining Ventures Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GMINF opened at 0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.57. G Mining Ventures has a 12 month low of 0.41 and a 12 month high of 2.27.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.