Garner Asset Management Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 204,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 81,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $160.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $108.96 and a 52 week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

