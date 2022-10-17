GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on GCM Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GCM Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. GCM Mining has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from GCM Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

