Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Lowered to $210.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.35% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.67.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1-year low of $136.85 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.29.

Insider Activity at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

