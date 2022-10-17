Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $79,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

