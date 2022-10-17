Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

