Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.