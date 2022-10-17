Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.82 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $58,589.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023080 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00265319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00120092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00740333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00568180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00250801 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

