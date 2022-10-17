GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,685.45 ($20.37).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,350.20 ($16.31) on Thursday. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,374.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

