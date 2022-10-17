Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro Price Performance
HAS stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hasbro (HAS)
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.