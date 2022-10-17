Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 61.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

