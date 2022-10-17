HC Wainwright Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.63.

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

