Head to Head Comparison: CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) vs. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Rating) and Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A Yumanity Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust N/A N/A N/A Yumanity Therapeutics -760.15% -204.20% -85.87%

Volatility & Risk

CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yumanity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CannTrust and Yumanity Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust $15.96 million 63.54 $7.39 million $0.07 137.18 Yumanity Therapeutics $8.04 million 2.27 -$39.50 million ($3.66) -0.46

CannTrust has higher revenue and earnings than Yumanity Therapeutics. Yumanity Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CannTrust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Yumanity Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CannTrust beats Yumanity Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration. Its lead program is YTX-7739, a novel small molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and related disorders of a-synuclein. The company is also developing YTX-9184, which is in preclinical studies to treat neurological disorders. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

