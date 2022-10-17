Head-To-Head Comparison: Vertiv (VRT) versus Its Rivals

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vertiv to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertiv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 4 4 0 2.33 Vertiv Competitors 77 247 445 4 2.49

Vertiv currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 52.15%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 52.26%. Given Vertiv’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertiv has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.06% 7.73% 1.49% Vertiv Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Vertiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

88.4% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertiv and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $5.00 billion $119.60 million 340.67 Vertiv Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 35.36

Vertiv has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Vertiv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Vertiv has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv’s peers have a beta of -1.06, meaning that their average share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vertiv pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vertiv lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Vertiv peers beat Vertiv on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and critical digital infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

