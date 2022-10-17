Head-To-Head Survey: First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) vs. Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL)

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Dragon Victory International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dragon Victory International has a beta of -0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragon Victory International $2.16 million 8.96 -$14.44 million N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $31.40 million 3.74 $17.71 million ($0.81) -4.84

This table compares Dragon Victory International and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Dragon Victory International.

Profitability

This table compares Dragon Victory International and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragon Victory International N/A N/A N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -80.11% 6.52% 2.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Dragon Victory International and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragon Victory International 0 0 0 0 N/A First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC beats Dragon Victory International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragon Victory International

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

