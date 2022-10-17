Head to Head Survey: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -105.74% 6.12% 3.32% AcuityAds 1.95% 2.07% 1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenidge Generation and AcuityAds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.14 -$44.48 million ($3.93) -0.28 AcuityAds $97.36 million 0.93 $8.42 million $0.04 39.51

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AcuityAds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenidge Generation. Greenidge Generation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.8% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Greenidge Generation and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50 AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 588.07%. AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $5.96, suggesting a potential upside of 277.11%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Greenidge Generation on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

