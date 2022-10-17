HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $75.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $74.04.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,225 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

