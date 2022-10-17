Heron Financial Group LLC Has $769,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

